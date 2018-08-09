Galaxy Watch is Official, Still runs on Tizen

Samsung unveiled quite a bit in today’s Unpacked event. Besides the Note 9 and the Galaxy Home, Samsung showed everyone it’s new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch. The Watch comes in two sizes, three colors, and unfortunately still runs on Samsung Tizen OS.

If you’re into Samsung and either your health or general accessibility, the Galaxy Watch was made with you in mind. The Watch has a significant focus on fitness (similar to its biggest competitor) with new features for stress management, sleep tracking, and exercise tracking.

As far as other hard specs go, the Galaxy Watch sports either a 1.2 or 1.3 circular Super AMOLED with Corning Gorilla DX+ glass, for the 42mm and 46mm respectively. They both contain dual-core Exynos 9110 processors, 4GBs of storage, and up to 1.5GBs of RAM. Lastly, they are waterproof up to 5ATM and MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability. The battery life is rated to last multiple days on a single charge – rated explicitly at 270mAh and 472mAh.

You can get the 42mm Galaxy Watch in either Midnight Black or Rose Gold, while the more massive 46mm only comes in Silver. Bixby has also been revamped this year and is featured on the watch as well.

The Galaxy Watch goes on pre-order tomorrow August 10. We’re looking at $329.99 for the 42mm and $349.99 for the 46mm. That pricing is for the Bluetooth-only models that will be available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung’s website. These models will be available on August 24th. Carriers will be getting LTE models later on this year.

Hearing all the specs and new features and goals, is this year’s Galaxy Watch something to run out and get? So far it looks like another smartwatch only for the Samsung family. If that’s the case, it might eliminate a huge portion of potential consumers.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Preorder and Info