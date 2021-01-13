GE Lighting rebrands C by GE to Cync, expands portfolio

Savant Systems, who now owns GE Lighting, has started providing a look at what is in store for the smart lighting brand for 2021.

First things first, the weird C by GE branding is being left behind in favor of a new Cync name. The overall move will be a transition over a few months; the mobile app will get a rebrand in March.

Looking ahead, Cync will expand beyond lights and will ultimately cover a whole range of smart home gadgets, for both indoors and outdoors.

The first product, the Cync Outdoor Smart Plug, lets users remotely control two outlets using the mobile app or through voice such as Google Assistant. It’s the sort of outlet you’d use for holiday lights, pathway lights, fountains, and pools. Weather resistant, the plug includes support for both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Pricing has yet to be announced.

The Cync Indoor Camera promises more control over a user’s data and privacy than rival cameras. For instance, the privacy shutter covers the lens and mutes audio when you’d prefer not to capture any footage. Additionally, it will be possible to record footage to microSD cards in the event users may not be comfortable with using a cloud for storing video. Set to arrive in May, it’s not clear what price we might expect.

A new Cync Fan Speed Smart Switch expands the brand’s line of smart switches and allows for simple control of ceiling fans. With four speeds, scheduled on/off times, and the ability to control via app or voice assistant, it works without need of a hub. The Smart Switch is scheduled to launch in June.