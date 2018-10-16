Gen 4 is live as Pokemon GO adds Sinnoh region

Heads up, trainers. It’s time to get out there and start collecting new Pokemon. Indeed, the Pokemon first discovered in the Sinnoh region have arrived in Pokemon GO. That’s right, the fourth wave of pocket monsters is rolling out as of now.

Open the game up today and you’ll find new shadows of Pokemon that you’ve yet to catch. Among them are Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, plus a handful of others.

Not all of the Sinnoh guys are here yet as it’s an ongoing wave that will spread over the coming weeks and months. But, not to worry, these creatures will be found in the wild, in eggs, and in raids, too.

More Storage

Looking down the road there will be a few other goodies coming to the Pokemon GO experience. According to the game developers we should be on the hunt for “new features, and expansions to existing features like Pokémon storage and more”.

If you’re new to Pokemon GO, or are just getting back into the swing of things, you might want a little bit of help. To that end, we’ve put together a list of the best Android apps to enhance your Pokemon GO experience.

Oh, and if you’ve got a newer phone, or something from the upper end over the last few years, you should totally check out the AR+ mode. Now available for Android, it brings about a new way of catching and interacting with your Pokemon.