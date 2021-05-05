Mother’s Day is coming this Sunday and Nokia is making it easier to stay in touch with mom with a fantastic deal on its recent flagship. Right now, you can grab the Nokia 8.3 5G for only $479.99 from Best Buy until Sunday, May 9, 2020.

That’s a savings of $220 for one of Nokia’s latest 5G phones and ensures you’ll be able to call, text, and swap photos with dear old mom without breaking the bank.

The Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a large and in charge 6.81-inch display, perfect for video calls with mom or binge-watching your favorite show. There’s also 8GB of RAM for multitasking, and it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for snappy performance with 5G capability, so nothing is gonna slow mom down.

When it comes to storage, mom should have plenty of space for pictures and videos of the kids with 128GB of storage. Additionally, there is a microSD card slot to expand it further, and a headphone jack so she won’t have to keep up with dongles.

Last but not least, the Nokia 8.3 5G includes a PureView quad-camera array on the back featuring Zeiss optics. Mom will have no trouble capturing everything and anything with the 64MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Plus, she’ll be able to add some fancy video effects with the Zeiss cinematic effects.

If the Nokia 8.3 5G is a little too overwhelming for mom or you’re looking for a more affordable phone, Nokia has you covered there as well with the Nokia 225 4G. While the Nokia 8.3 5G gives you plenty of bells and whistles, the Nokia 225 4G keeps it nice and simple with a basic phone for basic tasks for only $49.95.