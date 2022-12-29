Verizon is making things easier for those on the 5G network as regards unlimited internet, effective immediately. The Plan, known as Welcome Unlimited plan, published on the carrier’s website offers unlimited talk, text, and data for subscribers.

Why Welcome Unlimited plan?

Verizon explains this as a commitment to enable consumers save without sacrifice in 2023. However, this offer is only for a limited time. This offer runs for three-year duration that excludes taxes and fees. What this means for consumers is saving money doesn’t have to mean sacrificing quality when it comes to owning a device.

Quick look at the plans

Taking a look at Verizon’s best plan ever, subscribers can get their 5G fully loaded, meaning they can get more especially when it comes to music. Subscribers can enjoy this plan with $55 for one line per month. Users enjoy unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband. This is beneficial, for 5G network is ten times faster than 4G.

Consumers also get unlimited high-speed data that won’t slow down no matter what they do. High quality video streaming is also available. Furthermore, the most attractive part to the plan is the Verizon Home Internet available for only $25 per month.

That’s getting 50 percent off the normal Verizon 5G Home or LTE Home Internet plan. On the other hand, interested consumers may get Fios internet and save with the Mobile + Home Discount both as low as $25.

Other plans offering similar perks include the 5G Play More, 5G Do More, 5G start, and the only plan meant for iPhone – One Unlimited for iPhone. All plans attract the Verizon Home Internet for only $25 per month.

Better yet, the $25 per line per month on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network is locked for three years. Consumers will be able to test and see just how powerful 5G is, especially when it comes to enjoying full blast entertainment.