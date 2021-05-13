Back in April, ZTE launched its photography-focused flagship the Axon 30 Ultra in China. At the time, there was no word on when it would be released globally, or how much it would set you back. Now, after nearly a month of waiting, ZTE has announced global availability and pricing.

Pre-orders for the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra will open up on May 27, 2021, from the official website, while open-sales of the device will begin on June 4, 2021. Prices will start at $749 USD/649 GBP/749 Euro for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the 12GB+256GB model will retail for $849 USD/739 GBP/849 Euro.

Customers who purchase the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra during the pre-order period will also be eligible for a free pair of ZTE’s Livebuds true wireless earbuds.

Now that we have covered the pricing and availability, let’s talk about specs. The Axon 30 Ultra is a 5G capable phone powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chip from Qualcomm, and it comes in two different variants. One with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or another more expensive model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It features a 6.67-inch curved 144Hz AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, and has a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. Keeping everything powered up is a 4600mAh battery featuring 65W fast charging and support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ protocol.

On the back of the Axon 30 Ultra, is a quad-camera array featuring three 64MP cameras–with a portrait lens, wide-angle lens, and ultra-wide angle lens. It can even capture a shot with all three at once, giving you the freedom to snap and choose which you like best.

The fourth camera is where things get a bit more interesting, it’s an 8MP periscope telephoto lens featuring 5x optical zoom, or up to 60x hybrid zoom with optical image stabilization.

Finally, on the front is the 16MP selfie camera, making it the fifth camera on the Axon 30 Ultra. As for software, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra runs Android 11 out of the box with ZTE’s MyOS11 skin.