If you’re a fan of puzzles and time wasters, you’ve probably spent time with a Rubik’s Cube somewhere along the way. And why not? It’s one of the most popular products of its kind, having sold more than 350 million units since its launch nearly fifty years ago.

We previously reviewed a connected, or smart, version of the gaming cube and found it to be a fun approach to the casual puzzler. Not only is it a great way to learn the various strategies behind the cube, it’s also an interesting way to improve your skills.

More recently we have a chance to look at a new approach to the GoCube in the form of the GoCube 2×2. Priced just $50, it brings about a unique twist to the cube.

Instead of having three rows and columns to contend with, this one is two rows and columns. And while you might think it should be considerably easier to solve, it’s still quite challenging.

Much like the original GoCube, this cube pairs with a mobile app to help walk you through solving the puzzle. Using internal sensors, it can track and measure what’s going on. Indeed, the app shows a virtual version of the real-world counterpart and can help guide you through the twists and turns needed to complete the cube.

It’s not just about cheating your way to solving things; the app can also track how efficient you are at solving things. Are you getting better at the GoCube 2×2? Does it take you more moves to complete it or might you be able to knock it out in quicker time?

Similar to the standard GoCube, this one is easy to operate with smooth and quiet movements. That is to say it doesn’t feel at all like a “knock-off” approach to the original Rubik’s Cube.

GoCube 2x2x gamifies things, too. When not solving it and playing in the traditional manner, you can play Cubeysizer which converts your twists and turns into music. Simon is the classic game of follow the leader as you try to copy the moves made in the app.

Feeling confident in how well you can knock out the GoCube? Why not see how you stack against the global leaderboard?

If you’re looking for something new and fun to take with you on road trips, or to fiddle with at the desk, you should give the GoCube 2×2 a look. It’s more deceiving than it looks and there are plenty of ways to enjoy it.

You can learn more about the GoCube 2×2 at the manufacturer’s website where it is available to purchase for about $50. It can also be found at Amazon where it’s currently listed at the same price.









