Google Accessibility expands with apps for cognitively impaired

Google Accessibility enables people with disabilities to get the most out of their smartphone via free apps. The tech giant now offers three new apps that can help the elderly or other people with cognitive impairments better use their phones with less effort.

Google Accessibility – 3 new apps added to the mix

Google Accessibility, as the name implies, targets enabling its audiences with different handicaps. In their latest blog post, Google talks about their efforts to further help people with cognitive issues by making their routine more streamlined and accessible.

Action Blocks

Action Blocks is the latest app on the Google Play Store. You can create customized spaces on the screen that on a single tap carry out an action for you. All of this from your home screen.

You can create a dedicated block to dial a loved one without accessing the dialer app, or adjust the lighting in the room to a specific setting, all from the Action Blocks app.

Live Transcribe

The Live Transcribe app has been improved to add more languages to its list which include Albanian, Burmese, Estonian, Macedonian, Mongolian, Punjabi, and Uzbek. In addition, it also brings brand new features targeted to a new audience.

Your phone will vibrate when someone nearby says your name.

You can now add custom names or terms for different objects or places that might not be in the dictionary.

A revised search bar lets you search through past conversations more easily. To enable it, turn on ‘Saving Transcriptions’ in Settings. When enabled, transcriptions will be saved on your device for three days in local storage.

Sound Amplifier

The Sound Amplifier app now enables people who are hard of hearing to experience their favorite content with minimal disturbance. Users can now connect their Bluetooth headphones and place their phone near the source of the sound e.g. a television, to get the audio transmitted to their headphones without taking up the volume.

The app also works for boosting the volume and clearing up the audio of apps on the phone. Whether you’re listening to music or watching a video on YouTube.

With all of these additions, Google’s commitment to accessibility is indeed a commendable effort. Especially with many elders staying indoors due to the Corona Virus, these new features are a welcome addition.