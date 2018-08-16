Google intros Android 9 Pie (Go edition), will become available this fall

Last year, Google launched a stripped back version of its mobile operating system designed for low-spec smartphones. The promise behind Android Go was pretty simple. Built on Android Oreo, this version was meant to run better on phones with either 512MB or 1GB of RAM.

Google said that every Android release would have an Android Go configuration. And with Android 9.0 Pie out and about, Google has this week announced the updated Go variant.

It’s called Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). The new build relies on the foundation of the previous version but brings a series of new features.

Android 9 Pie (Go edition) adds new features and more options

For starters, Google has managed to shrink down its size with an additional 500MB compared to the Oreo Go edition. This allows the new variant to leave up to 5.5GB of free space on a device with 8GB of storage. The search giant says the regular version of Android 9.0 Pie would leave only 2.5GB free.

Other improvements coming in the new Go Edition include faster boot times and increased security. What’s more, Google has also baked in a dashboard especially designed to monitor data consumption.

Google’s host of Go Edition apps, which have been reimagined to provide a better experience on lesser hardware have also been improved in the new version.

For example, the Android Messages app for Go now weights half the size compared to the regular variant. What’s more, the Google Assistant Go app supports new languages like Spanish and Portuguese. Google also updated Maps Go with navigation services, while Files Go is now capable of transferring data peer-to-peer without using mobile data.

Google says the new Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) will arrive sometime this fall, but it hasn’t revealed the exact date yet.

There are currently over 200 Android Go devices available in 120+ countries like the US, Nigeria, Brazil or India. And according to Google, more than 100 manufacturers have plans to release new devices by the end of this year.