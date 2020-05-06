Google announces plans for Android 11 Beta

Today, Google posted about their plans for the Android 11 Beta moving forward.

As they state, the current situation in the world caused many changes and complications that Google did not foresee at the beginning of the Android 11 planning and development cycle.

New Timeline

Google has made the following changes to the schedule:

The fourth Developer Preview was released today, May 6

Beta 1 will be released on June 3rd, along with the final SDK and NDK API’s. They will also allow developers to publish apps targeting Android 11 starting June 3

Beta 2 will be released sometime in July, which will bring Platform Stability

Beta 3 will be released in August, along with release candidates

The final release will still happen in Q3

They state that the new timeline allows more time for developers to test and ensure they are fully ready for the final release.

#Android11: The Beta Launch Show

Due to circumstances, Google obviously will not be able to hold Google I/O at Shoreline Amphitheatre, so they instead opted to hold a YouTube live stream called #Android11: The Beta Launch Show at 11AM ET on June 3, followed by a Q&A. Here is the invitation below:

You will be able to get the Android 11 Developer Preview and Betas on Pixel 2, 3, 3a, or 4 devices.

For future updates, visit the Android 11 developer site.