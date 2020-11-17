Google unveils Black Friday Deals at Google Store

I’m pretty sure that most people know about Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving is arguably the biggest day for retail sales in the United States. Big box stores offer deep discounts for popular items. Google has decided to give us a sneak peek of its impending discounts for the Google Store this year.

Google is spreading these reductions across two different days. The first wave is November 22 and the next starts on November 25. These discounts include steep cuts on many of Google’s lineup like Nest audio speakers, Pixel 5, Nest Hub displays, and even the Nest Thermostats.

November 22 promos:

Starting November 25:

While all of these are great, the two largest price cuts that jump out are the Nest WiFi Router and Access Point combo by $80 and the Google Home Max by half at $150. A traditional “good” router alone will cost you around $150 to $200, so the Nest WiFi combination is a nice deal to transition to a mesh network.

The Google Home Max is notable for the steep discount and the fact that it’s the only part of the speaker lineup not carrying the new Nest branding. This could be Google purging inventory for an update Nest Home Max in the near future. Regardless, it’s half off and makes for a compelling time to snag this monster speaker.

Be sure to set a reminder and bookmark these deal links. Then you can head over on November 22 or the 25th to snag the latest promos Google has to offer on its devices.