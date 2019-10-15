Google goes back to Chromebook basics with new Pixelbook Go

Google’s going back to a more simpler time for its latest laptop, the Pixelbook Go. Well, at least a more simple design.

As part of its October 15 hardware event in New York, Google introduced its Pixelbook Go, a more traditional approach to laptops. It’s a Chrome OS device that’s clean and straight-forward with a price that ranges from $650-$1,400.

Google

It might say “Pixel” in the name but it’s more Chromebook than Pixelbook. As such, it’s a standard laptop with a touch screen. There’s no 2-in-1 functionality or special 360-degree hinge.

The Pixelbook Go comes in two colors (Just Black, Not Pink) and features a 13.3-inch touch display. Weighing right around two pounds, and just 13mm thick, it’s true to its namesake. In other words, it’s designed to “go”.

One of the standout features of the Pixelbook Go is its battery life. With up to 12 hours of battery per charge, just 20 minutes of being plugged in is enough to add two more hours.

Another key highlight is the “Hush Keys” keyboard which is built to stay quiet. This is perfect for libraries, coffee shops, and pounding out emails while your spouse binges on a favorite show next to you.

The Pixekbook Go has a rounded, curved shape to it, making it look and feel smaller than its actual dimensions. In terms of plugs, plugs, and slots, there are but two USB Type-C ports. With one on each side, they’re both equipped for fast charging. While there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, there are no microSD or expansion card slots.

There are four configurations of the Pixelbook Go and two of them are available for pre-order today (in the US and Canada).