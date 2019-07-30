For $15, this bundle helps developers better harness the Google Cloud Platform

It’s not hyperbole to say that cloud computing is among the hottest sectors in all of tech. It is used in pretty much any app, game, or service that you use. The world increasingly relies on the cloud.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Knowing how to build, grow, and maintain a cloud-based network for Google Cloud. Moreover, an understanding of components and tools such as Machine Learning, TensorFlow, and Kubernetes is incredibly valuable.

The Google Cloud Platform might not be the most popular cloud offering around, but it may be the best cloud offering. Why? Because TensorFlow, the extremely popular deep learning technology also comes from Google.

This comprehensive guide to TensorFlow and the Google Cloud Platform will help put you on certification track to become a Google Data Engineer or Cloud Architect.

Features

Access 166 lectures & 22 hours of content 24/7

Cover the material you need to pass Google Data Engineer & Cloud Architect certification exams

Explore AppEngine, Kubernetes, & Compute Engine

Discuss Big Data & Managed Hadoop w/ Dataproc, Dataflow, BigTable, BigQuery, & more

Learn what neural networks & deep learning are, how neurons work, & how neural networks are trained

Understand DevOps principles like StackDrive logging, monitoring, & cloud deployment management

Discover security, networking, & Hadoop foundations

Availabity

Normally this much education would cost you about $200, and that’s actually worth it. With more than 22 hours of education, there’s some 166 lectures to bring you up to speed. But, for a limited time, we’ll do you one better. Pick up a lifetime license to the GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer and Cloud Architect Guide for just $15, a savings of some 92%.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.