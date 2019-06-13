Google confirms Pixel 4 design months ahead of announcement

A new image hitting the internet this week confirms the design of the upcoming Google Pixel 4 smartphone. And it’s not conjecture, either. The source of this Pixel 4 leak? Well, that would be none other than Google.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Landing online roughly one day after a few other leaked images, Google took to Twitter to join the conversation. The now-official photo is black on black and not all that easy to make out, but it does show us what is in store for the Pixel 4.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The image confirms that the phone will have a square camera bump in the top left corner of the back. Reports of multiple lenses have surfaced over the last few weeks and this photo corroborates that with what appears to be two cameras.

In what would be a first in the Pixel line, there’s no sign of a fingerprint reader on the back. Rumors indicate the Pixel 4 will have an in-display sensor for authentication. Another report that’s been gathering steam as of late is that the handset will employ a “Project Soli” chip for hands-free gestures.

As of now we should anticipate the Google Pixel 4 in early October. Moreover, we assume it will be the first phone to launch with the Android Q operating system. Then again, now that Google’s already changed things up, anything could happen.