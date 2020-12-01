Google Docs adds improvements to importing PDF’s

Google Docs is probably the software of choice when users want to collaborate on a document or want to access their documents from anywhere. Now, it is further solidifying this position with improved PDF importing.

Google mentions multiple updates that make these converted PDFs better, in areas such as:

Image imports, including text wrapping

Text styles and formatting, such as when text is underline or struck through or is in a different front

Layout conversion, with support for tables with borders, multi-column layouts and improvements in content ordering

In this video from Google, you can see them importing a recipe for Strawberry Vanilla Pancakes in PDF form including a two-column layout, a red font, and a table with borders. Google Docs handles all these things seamlessly.

This update is available to:

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

(essentially everyone) and will roll out in the next few days if it’s not already available.

See the announcement from Google.