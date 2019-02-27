You can finally use Google Duo on the web

Google Duo launched WAY back in 2016. It started as just a Facetime alternative on Android, but soon it was apparent that Google had bigger plans. We thought that would become even more immediate when it made the announcement that Hangouts would be retired.

However, things slowed and it really never looked like we’d see Duo move past Android phones. We really wanted to have it on the web as a full-fledged replacement for Hangouts calls, but it just didn’t seem to be on the horizon, but finally, Google has made it happen. Our buds over at Andriod Police spotted that a new web interface is now live for Duo calls from the web!

Setup is pretty much non-existent. If you are logged into your Google account in a web browser, then all you have to do is point it towards duo.google.com and you are good to go. You should instantly see all your contacts synced, and if they have Duo installed, then you are ready to make your first call.

Once you click the contact, you are presented with a popup. From here you get a preview of your live video and the option to perform a voice or video call. Like previously mentioned, it does require the user on the other end have Duo installed, but otherwise, it should be ready for the live chat.

This marks another move for Google to extend its core messaging apps to be platform agnostic across the web and Android. The setup is also much cleaner than the QR code login you will find on Messages for Web. Google has always been a proponent of using web platforms, at least to spark a new project, but it’s nice to see Duo arrive on the free web as long as mobile.