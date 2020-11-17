Google Fit and Wear OS are getting improvements to sleep tracking, social sharing, and more

These days, it’s more important than ever to keep track of your health and try to stay in shape. However, keeping track of all of this can be a huge ordeal. The sheer number of fitness trackers and apps available can be a little daunting, to say the least. Enter Google Fit, which does its best to collect all of this data and present it in helpful ways.

With the latest update, new features have been added to Google Fit and Wear OS, along with some UI tweaks to ensure you keep hitting your fitness and wellness goals.

Getting a good night’s rest is one of the most important parts of staying healthy. Unfortunately, getting enough sleep isn’t always easy to come by, but at least we’ll all be able to keep track of this information better with the new improvements to Google Fit.

The latest update to the app will provide even more sleep data than before, such as being able to view sleep stages or nightly activity. There will also be an option to set a bedtime schedule goal, in case you’re like me and have trouble getting into bed on time.

Devices that sync sleep data with Google Fit include, the Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch, Oura Ring, or Withings sleep tracking mat. It also works with popular sleep tracking apps such as Sleep As Android or Sleep Cycle. In the future, the list of supported apps and devices will continue to grow, so keep an eye out to see if yours is added.

Exercise is more fun with friends, and the social share feature allows you to share stats, routes, or photos from your Google Fit journal entries. Now, you’ll be able to challenge friends or simply celebrate as you hit your new fitness goals by sharing on social media or through messenger apps.

Of course, if you’re going to be sharing your workouts, it would help if those were convenient to track. That’s where the Google Fit Workouts Tile comes into play. It helps you get to your workout as quickly as possible with shortcuts to your most recent workouts, as well as allowing you to view all your metrics on one screen. For those that need a little extra motivation, you can even set up workout goals and receive alerts to make sure you keep your pace up.

Along with exercise and getting enough sleep, it’s important to keep your mental health in check as well. In an ever more stressful world, sometimes it’s essential to take a breather. The new Wear OS Breathe Tile will help you do just that, with guided breathing sessions. It even gives you a summary at the end showing how your heart rate changed as well as providing a recap at the end of the week.

Finally, the Weather Tile is getting a UI refresh on Wear OS that’s easier to read with enhanced details about precipitation and weather alerts.

As with most Google updates, these will most likely roll out in stages. Keep an eye out for the changes over the next few days as Google begins to push them out.