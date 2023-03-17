Google hikes the YouTube TV Pricing to $72.99 due to rising content costs

Google gives a solid reason for YouTube TV Price hike and since June 2020, for the first time, Google has increased the monthly pricing for its live streaming service. The service debuted in 2017 at $35 and the first price hike we saw in June 2020 was from $49 to $64.99.

Previously, Google used to charge $64.99 for a YouTube TV subscription and now due to the rising cost of content, YouTube increased the pricing of its monthly subscriptions to $72.99 per month, according to Google. A whopping $8 price hike from the current monthly plan. Youtube will start to roll out the new pricing for the new members from today itself and the existing subscribers will see the price change starting on 18 April.

“As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we’ll be adjusting our monthly cost, after 3 years, from $64.99/mo to $72.99/mo, in order to bring you the best possible TV service,” YouTube said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/YouTubeTV/status/1636405345810780163?s=20

However, Google decreased the 4K Plus add-on package plan pricing from $19.99 to $9.99 per month and there was no explanation from Google why the pricing was brought down to half.

Subscribers will get over 100+ channels with no additional fees, a DVR with unlimited storage, 3 concurrent streams, and up to 6 accounts per household. Recently, YouTube TV introduced a Multiview feature that allows users to watch up to four different streams simultaneously.