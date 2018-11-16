Accessorize your Google Home or Echo with holiday deals from Ninety7

While a lot of people will end up with their first smart speaker or digital assistant this winter, many folks already have one. Be it a Google Home, Google Home Mini, Amazon Echo, or Amazon Echo Dot, these devices are routinely found in homes and offices.

If you’ve got one of the aforementioned speakers and want to get even more from it, you might be interested in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Ninety7. Moreover, you would be wise to consider one of these as an accessory to complement the Amazon or Google gifts you’ll be giving this year.

The following items are a great way to transform your smart speaker from something that’s static and tied to a room into a portable speaker that travels.

We recently had the opportunity to review the JOT (listed below) and really enjoy the experience. Things change quite a bit when you can take the small speaker from one room to another and get eight hours of playback.

Here’s what Ninety7 has in store for us on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Note that the deals listed below will run from November 19 – November 26.

SALE PRICE: $29.95 | Regularly: $34.95

The just-released JOT for Google Home Mini is one of the first portable battery bases available for this popular smart assistant. The device provides rechargeable, cord-free mobility at the user’s fingertips. While small in size, JOT is big on power. JOT features a powerful lithium-ion battery for up to eight hours of unplugged use.

SALE PRICE: $29.95 | Regularly: $49.95

Highly-rated LOFT for Google Home is a portable battery base allowing users to take their Google assistant anywhere in the home this holiday season. LOFT is one of the few portable solutions offered for the Google Home.

SALE PRICE: $29.95 | Regularly: $49.95

Give the Amazon Echo Dot the Gift of Portability and Awesome Sound this Holiday Season with VAUX, the best-selling portable speaker designed specifically for the Dot. Designed to enhance the Dot experience, consumers can now unplug and move Alexa around their home while enjoying increased sound quality.

SALE PRICE: $19.95 | Regularly $39.95

The Ninety7 DOX is a portable battery for the 2nd Generation Amazon Echo Dot, designed to provide rechargeable, cord-free mobility at home or on-the-go at a great price. With up to 10 hours of cordless use, you can unplug and take Alexa anywhere you choose without the hassle of cables and outlets.

SALE PRICE: $29.95 | Regularly $59.95

SKY TOTE is a portable battery base accessory for the Amazon Echo 2 that provides cordless freedom, letting you unplug and take Alexa anywhere you choose with the TOTE’s handy handle, portability has never been easier! The powerful, lithium-ion rechargeable battery allows up to 8 unplugged hours of use.