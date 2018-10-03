Google Home Mini gets a new Aqua color option

Ahead of the grand Pixel 3 unveil, Google announced its Home Mini speaker is getting a new color option in the US. Called Aqua, the new version will become available for purchase from the Google Store and Walmart later this month for $50.

However, you should know that the Google Home Mini is often offered for free if bundled with some other more expensive product. For example, right now if you buy an NVIDIA SHIELD TV (without controller) from Best Buy, the retailer will also throw in a free Google Home Mini in Chalk and Sling TV streaming for 30 days. The purchase will take you back with $179.99.

But if you want the new Aqua version, chances are that at least at first you’ll have to order it via the Google Store or Walmart.

Aqua is the first color added since the Home Mini launched last year

We should also note that the Aqua Google Home Mini doesn’t bring anything new in terms of functionalities. Even so, the device can do plenty. For example, it can play music from your favorite streaming services including Spotify, Pandora and YouTube Music, share a message with everyone in the house or quickly help you find your phone.

Bored at home? The Google Assistant living inside the Home Mini can also act as an entertainer. Ask it to tell you a joke, or find out what kind of sounds unicorns make. But don’t forget to use the hot word “Hey Google” to start interacting with your virtual helper.

In related news, Google is gearing up to introduce a new product from the Home series. During the Pixel 3 event, we expect the search giant to also unveil the Home Hub. This will apparently be the search giant’s first smart display product. It will come featuring a large 7-inch display and will offer 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi in both 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz bands for high-performance streaming.

Stay tuned next week if you’re interested in finding more details about Google’s new products.