If you’ve never been to the My Activity page in Google, then you’d probably be surprised at the wealth of information gathered there. Among the activities recorded there are apps you’ve used, videos you’ve watched on YouTube, webpages you’ve visited in Chrome, voice commands given to Google Assistant, places you’ve checked on Google Maps, and more.

It truly can be a detailed look into your life and habits that you may not want to share with others. While Google gathers all this information in an effort to better tailor its products and experiences to you, it’s something you may not want others browsing through. Which is something they could do if they have access to your computer or phone where you’re already logged in with your Google account.

That is until recently when Google enabled a new privacy feature allowing you to password protect your My Activity page. Now it won’t allow you to set a separate password to protect the page, but it will require your Google password to be entered before viewing this private information once you set it up.

To get started, go to the My Activity page while signed in to your Google account on the web or your mobile device. Once the site opens, there should be a notice prompting you to manage My Activity verification. Click on “Manage” and select “Require extra verification” and tap on Save. Next, it will forward you to enter your Google password to verify it is you making the changes.

After you’ve completed all these steps then you’ll be redirected back to your My Activity page where your history will now be hidden until you verify your account with the password.

Alternatively, if you don’t want Google keeping tabs on you, then you can look into disabling much of what is being recorded, or even set the data to be auto-deleted after a set amount of time.