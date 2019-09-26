Google makes Android Go faster, more secure

The first Android 10 Go Edition phones are expected to go on sale this fall

Google this week updated its Android Go experience for smartphones, making it faster and more streamlined. Moreover, it has also implemented a new encryption standard designed with low-power devices in mind.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Android 10 Go Edition, as it’s now called, is meant for phones with 1.5GB memory or less. Such devices are often made available in developing countries and markets where even 3G network infrastructure is still being deployed. According to Google, said phones could cost as low as $27.

Android 10 Go Edition is said to launch apps 10 percent faster as compared to its previous build. Additionally, the overall experience is reported to be more memory efficient and secure.

Adiantum is built to run efficiently without specialized hardware, meaning all Go edition users will have the same level of data security as any Android device, without compromising performance.

On the topic of security, Google is implementing Adiantum, a new type of encryption which is pegged at five times faster than the typical AES technology.

Since its launch in 2018, Android Go has been deployed on 1,600 devices released with the software, spanning some 500 manufacturers. Google also says it is installed on about 80 percent of the entry-level phones being sold in more than 180 countries.

The first phones to run Android 10 Go Edition are expected to arrive later this fall.