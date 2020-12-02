Google might be bringing Adaptive Sound to Pixel 5 in Pixel Feature Drop

Every so often, Google releases so-called Pixel Feature Drops for Pixel Devices with system updates and updates to the Device Personalization Services app.

With the recent Pixel 5 release, it makes sense that another update to Device Personalization Services has come, meaning another Feature Drop should not be far behind. However, XDA surfaced a new setting called “Adaptive Sound”

Similar to the feature of the same name found in the Pixel Buds, Adaptive Sound monitors environmental sound and adjusts both the volume and the equalizer for the best playback no matter what environment you’re in.

This will be a wonderful addition for the Pixel 5, which lack front-facing speakers.

The new update also contains some strings to improve Live Caption with song recognition that will show the track title and artist name of whatever you’re listening to.