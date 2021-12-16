As the holiday shopping season comes to a close, Google has been offering goodies to its users. Google has already launched a few new features this holiday season, and now they are focusing on your shopping experience.

These new shopping features are designed to help you keep track of what you want to buy and easily keep track of pricing as you do it.

Monitor those price drops

Waiting for deals on something that you want to buy can be frustrating and annoying. Having to constantly check to see if the price has dropped takes effort and time.

Beginning this week, Chrome for Android users in the United States will gain access to a new price drop feature.

Chrome will now show an item’s updated price right in the open tabs grid. No more manually refreshing websites to see if the price has dropped!

This feature will also come to iOS in the coming weeks.

Google Lens right from your address bar

When you are out shopping and you find something interesting, you can now search your surroundings with Google Lens right from the address bar. There is no more fumbling for the setting on your phone.

Google is also introducing Lens for Desktop. If you see a product in an image and want to learn more about it, you no longer have to Google it until you stumble upon the product.

Now you can just right-click and select “Search images with Google Lens”, select the product, and Lens will find the product for you.

Keep tabs on all your shopping carts

When shopping online, it can be tough to keep track of all your shopping carts. It’s easy to forget what sites you have been on, accidentally abandoning your shopping cart in the process.

Starting with Chrome on Windows and Mac in the United States, you can now open a new tab to see all your shopping carts in one place.

This tab will allow you to quickly see any site where you have added items to a shopping cart. Some retail partners may even offer you a discount when coming back to your cart.

Google has been hard at work trying to help make shopping online even easier. with these new shopping features. I am excited about Google keeping track of all my shopping carts and providing me with the information in one easy-to-use place.