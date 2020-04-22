Google offers up ways to stay informed and entertained

Google is doing its best to make the quarantine easier on everyone

Being stuck at home and forced to binge watch TV shows and movies sounds great on the surface, but it can get old. For some of us, we’re already tired of doing the same things day in and day out.

There’s no way around it, we’re all affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus in one way or another. And with no real end in sight, we’d all be wise to stay informed. Google, fully aware of all of these issues, has offered up various ways for us to stay informed and entertained while at home.

Here are some of the different things that Google is doing to help us in these all too uncertain times.

Android TV

Android TV users will now see three new rows from YouTube, each with a little something different.

COVID-19 News gives you the latest from authoritative publishers and local health authorities to help you stay informed.

gives you the latest from authoritative publishers and local health authorities to help you stay informed. Stay Home #WithMe features videos that invite you to cook, listen to live music and work out, so you can stay connected, even if you’re home alone.

features videos that invite you to cook, listen to live music and work out, so you can stay connected, even if you’re home alone. Free movies from YouTube highlights movies you can watch for free with ads, so that you can find something new.

Google Play is also adding collections to Android TV which organizes your streaming services into one row with “Stream the shows and movies you love”. Also available are “Learn new things”, “Play with your remote”, and “Play with your gamepad.”

Google Search

A new “Watchlist” tab is being added to the mobile version of Search which lets users keep track of movies and shows that would like to watch. It’s a convenient way to browse through the various content available through your streaming services and will also include recommendations.

Google Play

Google has a collection of special deals across various platforms, including TV, comics, movies, and ways to learn something new. That includes games that cane be played with others even if they’re in remote locations.

Google is also giving US consumers a 30 free trial of its Google Play Pass which lets families and friends access games and apps without ads and access to premium in-app content.

Stadia Pro

Gamers can treat themselves to two months of Google’s streaming game service, Stadia Pro, at no cost. Not only does it provide access to a growing library of games, it lets one play them pretty much anywhere a solid Wi-Fi connection is available. What’s more, Google dangles different deals each week to entice buying of premium content.