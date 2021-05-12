Google Pay is expanding its services into the world of sending money internationally. Thanks to a new integration with Western Union and Wise, U.S. Google Pay users can now send money to users in Singapore and India.

That’s not much, but it’s a start. By the end of the year, Google expects to expand this program to work with more than 200 countries and territories with Western Union, and to more than 80 countries with Wise.

To get started sending money, first search the Google Pay user you want to send funds. Next, tap on “Pay” and select whether you want to use Western Union or Wise to complete the transaction.

Your choice will most likely depend on the fee, which from now until June 16, 2021, “Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers when using Google Pay.” Wise on the other hand, will only “make the first transfer free for new customers up to $500.”

So, there you have it. Google Pay now supports international money transfers beginning with users in India and Singapore. Sending money overseas has just gotten easier than ever, and at a very important time considering the recent troubling COVID-19 surge in India.

If you have family over there in need of assistance, rest assured, you’ll be able to send them funds easily and without fees for a limited time. International transfers in general have been incredibly important during the pandemic over the past year. According to a study from Mastercard, 52% are sending more money to their friends and family abroad, while 43% say their families are dependent on the transfers to survive.