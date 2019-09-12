Google Photos gains Memories, same day printing at CVS, Walmart

There is no better way to back up your mobile photos than Google Photos. Whether you’re using Android or iOS, it’s the automatic, hassle-free way to ensure you don’t miss a memory. We love it and cannot imagine a life without Google Photos.

The feature and mobile apps get better all the time, and today’s news is a shining example. Indeed, Google has announced a number of new features that dial up the experience yet again.

Physical Prints

As of today Google Photos now offers physical prints at CVS and Walmart locations. What’s more, they’ll be available on the same day. You can now order 4×6 photo prints directly from Google Photos and pick them up at more than 11,000 locations around the US. Pricing is 25¢ per photo which shakes out to $3 per dozen.

To brighten up any room with some of your favorite memories, like your summer vacation or your daughter’s Halloween costume last year—you can now also order canvas prints from Google Photos in the U.S., and they’ll be delivered straight to your home.

It’s also possible or order canvas prints from Google Photos with three different sizes: 8×8, 12×14, and 16×20 inches. Pricing starts as low as $19.99.

Memories

Starting today, Google Photos users will see photos and videos from previous years at the top of your gallery. Called Memories, it’s your personal media that pulls up some of your best moments over the years.

Google Photos uses machine learning to curate what appears and give users control over time periods and people. This way, you can hide the pictures which might be difficult to revisit.

Even though this might resemble some of the social media stuff you’ve seen in other apps, this is private and not shared — unless you want to.

Search by Text

Users can now search for text in images, pulling up things like recipes, signs, and products. We saw this feature demonstrated earlier this year, but it’s finally available in the app.

Sharing on the Horizon

In the coming months Google Photos plans to make it easier to share photos with friends or family within the app. Those images will be added to an ongoing, private conversation so you can chat about the pictures and relive memories.