Google Pixel 4 could launch at all four major carriers

Google could launch its next phone, the Pixel 4, with all four of the big wireless providers. According to a leak provided to PhoneArena, AT&T may finally join the others in offering the big flagship device.

The previous models, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, are available at Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Google does offer an unlocked version direct to consumers which works on AT&T, but that’s as close as it gets.

Prior to this year, Verizon had a strong hold on the Pixel line, having been the sole wireless carrier to offer the phone. The Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 series were sold unlocked and through Verizon’s stores and website.

The new information comes by way of an internal email sent to AT&T which suggests the carrier is in process of readying a retail presence. As such, it appears it will supply each store with a company owned phone which will then be used by a dedicated team member.

Samsung and Apple offer a similar program, both of which are designed to educated sales reps and provide somewhat of an “expert” on site.

The email doesn’t say when the Google Pixel 4 goes on sale; however, it does indicate that stores should have already decided who the appointed staff member is for the phone.

The Pixel 4 will be formally announced with pricing and availability at an event on October 15.