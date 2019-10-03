Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specs and details surface ahead of launch

As if we were to expect anything else in the run-up to its announcement, it appears the full set of specifications have leaked for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

We’d seen plenty of rumors and conjecture over the last few months as the picture comes into focus for Google’s annual flagship phones. While most of the details had bubbled to the surface, we’re now getting what’s likely the complete list of hardware for the two phones.

According to information obtained by 9to5google, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will have a number of specifications in common. This has been the case for previous generations so it’s nice to see that Google isn’t muddying things up.

As it appears today, the key difference between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be the screen size and battery. More specifically, the former will have a 5.7-inch display with a 2800mAh battery while the latter packs a 6.3-inch display and 3700mAh battery.

Both phones are expected to have “Ambient EQ” with refresh rates up to 90Hz, but it remains to be seen exactly how that works. It’s not entirely clear what the Ambient EQ is, but we suspect it’s a setting that automatically adjusts colors, brightness, and contrast based on environment.

The common specifications are expected to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. Rounding things out are a pair of rear cameras (12-megapixel dual-pixel and 16-megapixel telephoto), stereo speakers, and USB Type-C ports.

For software and other features, we should also expect Face Unlock, Motion Sense, and the Titan M Security Module. Additionally, the processor is listed with a Pixel Neural Core.

Not mentioned here, but definitely something we’re keen to learn more about, is the Soli chip. It’s expected that the phone will allow for gestures for media playback and other functions.

It’s possible the Pixel Neural Core is a rebranded or evolved version of the Pixel Visual Core found in the Pixel 3 line. Responsible for excellent low-light images and other camera enhancements, it’s a special imaging chip that takes advantage of the hardware.

When it comes to the subject of what’s included in the box, 9to5google says it will come with a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable, 18W USB-C power adapter, a quick switch (USB-A to USB-C), SIM tool, and guide. Should this be accurate, the Pixel 4 will not come with a USB-C headphone adapter or USB-C earbuds.

Google’s launch event for the Pixel 4 and other hardware is slated for October 15. We should get a full understanding of the software features and special enhancements that come with the flagship phones.