Google Pixel 4a leaks in 6-minute video

As if we expected Google to keep a tighter lid on its next phone

It’s early March, which means we may be a few weeks (or months) away from Google introducing the successor to its Pixel 3a line. It also means it’s time for the leaks and rumors to ramp up.

Such is the case today as a 6-minute video has surfaced which might as well be the first review of the so-called Pixel 4a. Indeed, the device is shown off rather extensively, with specifications, details and looks at both the front and back.

Given there’s plenty of time before a presumed May launch, the final design could undergo a few cosmetic changes.

Here are some of the details gleaned from the video

Powered by Android 10

5.8-inch 1080p HD display w/ hole-punch camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor

6GB RAM

64GB storage

3,080mAh battery

12-megapixel rear camera

Rear fingerprint reader

Assuming the price stays close to last year’s Pixel 3a, Google could have another solid mid-range or junior flagship experience. What do you think of the Pixel 4a based on this leak? Are you interested?