Google’s next smartphone will arrive in mid-June, or so says the oft-reliable Jon Prosser. To be more precise, he says to look for it on June 11. Although he doesn’t specify which model it will be, all signs point to it being the Pixel 5a.

If true, the timing would match up the mid-year release that Google has used for its mid-range phones over the last few cycles.

As to whether or not there’s a physical gathering or a virtual one scheduled for that date remains to be seen. Our money says Google will err on the side of caution and keep things remote at least one more time.

Before the new phone arrives Google will debut a new set of Pixel Buds. At least that’s what Prosser advises. This would mark the third generation for the wireless earbuds.

Pixel 5a Features

Alleged renders of the Pixel 5a have surfaced in the last few weeks, suggesting it will keep the same design language as its predecessor, the Pixel 4a.

via Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks)

Rumored specifications for the handset include a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout in the screen for the front-facing camera. Moreover, it figures to have a dual-camera setup and could likely be the same 12-megapixel primary shooter that’s found in other Pixel models.

Although the real meat and potatoes specifications are yet to bubble to the top, we can likely expect it to have one of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 700 series processors with 5G support.