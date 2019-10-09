Google readying a 5G Pixel phone, report suggests

We’re less than a week away from Google’s next hardware event where it’s expected the company will introduce a number of products. Key among them, of course, will be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Also anticipated are a possible smartwatch a new Pixel notebook.

According to a new Nikkei Asian Review report, Google is testing a 5G-ready version of its phone. While the timing of an announcement is unclear, it’s possible that Google may unveil the 5G phone at the October 15 gathering.

Even if Google only teases its device, it should still be the first US-based company to deliver a 5G phone to market. Assuming it doesn’t launch until Spring 2020 when the budget-friendly Pixel debuts, it would likely beat Apple to the punch. Apple historically introduces its phones in the fall with the newest models having just hit the market.

The Nikkei source says that Google will employ the Snapdragon 855 processor in the 5G phone. For what it’s worth, there’s already a Snapdragon 855+ chipset on the market, however it’s largely targeted to gaming-centric devices. It’s assumed that a Snapdragon 865 or 875 is on the horizon, too.