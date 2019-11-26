Roundup: Google Pixel deals and discounts available

You can save hundreds of dollars on Google's flagship phone right now

By
AndroidGuys
-

With Black Friday just a few days away, retailers and carriers have started to roll out the red carpet for prospective buyers. There’s no better time of year to pick up a new smartphone, especially one like the brand new Pixel 4.

Here, we’ve collected a number of places where you can pick up a Google Pixel phone with a discount. You’ll find wireless providers and retailers alike, so have a look around.

Note that not all colors and configurations may be available and that stock may be limited this time of year.

Google (Unlocked)

Amazon (Unlocked)

Pixel 4

Pixel 3

Pixel 3a

Best Buy

Unlocked

Verizon

AT&T

Sprint

Pixel 3a (Unlocked)

Carriers

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The best deals available at Sprint (November 2019)

The best deals available at Verizon (November 2019)

Google Play Points: Answers to your common questions