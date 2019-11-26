Roundup: Google Pixel deals and discounts available

With Black Friday just a few days away, retailers and carriers have started to roll out the red carpet for prospective buyers. There’s no better time of year to pick up a new smartphone, especially one like the brand new Pixel 4.
Here, we’ve collected a number of places where you can pick up a Google Pixel phone with a discount. You’ll find wireless providers and retailers alike, so have a look around.
Note that not all colors and configurations may be available and that stock may be limited this time of year.
Google (Unlocked)
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $599 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $699 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $699 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $799 ($200 OFF)
Amazon (Unlocked)
Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $599 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $699 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $699 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $799 ($200 OFF)
Pixel 3
- Google Pixel 3 (64GB) – $444.99 ($354 OFF)
- Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) – $535 ($364 OFF)
Pixel 3a
Best Buy
Unlocked
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $550 ($250 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $650 ($250 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $650 ($250 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $750 ($250 OFF)
Verizon
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $20.83/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $25.00/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $25.00/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $29.17/mo. ($300 OFF)
AT&T
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $17.99/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $21.99/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $21.99/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $25.99/mo. ($300 OFF)
Sprint
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $20.79/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $26.20/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $26.20/mo. ($300 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $30.37/mo. ($200 OFF)
Pixel 3a (Unlocked)
Carriers
- VERIZON: Buy one Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, and get Pixel 4 64GB for free (or $800 off any other Pixel 4)
- VERIZON: Get $200 off the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL
- AT&T: Get a Google Pixel 4 64GB for free
- T-MOBILE: Get up to $300 back on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL with qualified trade-in
- T-MOBILE: Pixel 3a for $250 ($150 OFF), Pixel 3a XL for $330 ($150 OFF)
- SPRINT: Lease one Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, get one free