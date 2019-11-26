Roundup: Google Pixel deals and discounts available

You can save hundreds of dollars on Google's flagship phone right now

With Black Friday just a few days away, retailers and carriers have started to roll out the red carpet for prospective buyers. There’s no better time of year to pick up a new smartphone, especially one like the brand new Pixel 4.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Here, we’ve collected a number of places where you can pick up a Google Pixel phone with a discount. You’ll find wireless providers and retailers alike, so have a look around.

Note that not all colors and configurations may be available and that stock may be limited this time of year.

Google (Unlocked)

Amazon (Unlocked)

Pixel 4

Pixel 3

Pixel 3a

Best Buy

Unlocked

Verizon

AT&T

Sprint

Pixel 3a (Unlocked)

Carriers