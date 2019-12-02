Save up to $400 on a Google Pixel 4 with these Cyber Monday deals

There’s no better time of year to pick up a new smartphone, especially one like the brand new Google Pixel 4. With Cyber Monday in full swing you’ll find that there are a number of retailers and carriers offering steep discounts.
Here, we’ve collected a number of places where you can pick up a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a discount. Note that not all colors and configurations may be available and that stock may be limited this time of year.
Google (Unlocked)
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $599 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $699 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $699 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $799 ($200 OFF)
Amazon (Unlocked)
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $599 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $699 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $699 ($200 OFF)
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $799 ($200 OFF)
Best Buy
Unlocked – $250 OFF
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $550
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $650
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $650
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $750
Verizon – $400 OFF
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $16.66/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $20.83/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $20.83/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $24.99/mo.
AT&T – $400 OFF
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $14.66/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $18.66/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $18.66/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $22.66/mo.
Sprint – $400 OFF
- Google Pixel 4 (64GB) – $16.62/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 (128GB) – $20.79/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB) – $20.79/mo.
- Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB) – $26.20/mo.
Carriers
- VERIZON: Save up to $550 with a select trade-in when you switch with Unlimited or save up to $200 with a select trade-in for upgrades
- AT&T: Get a Google Pixel 4 64GB for free
- T-MOBILE: Get up to $300 back on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL with qualified trade-in
- SPRINT: Lease one Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, get one free