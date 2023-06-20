Get ready to experience the cutting-edge technology of the Google Pixel Fold, now available at an unbeatable price exclusively for AT&T customers. Not only does this innovative device fold in half, but you can also get it for an incredible 50% off!

AT&T is making ownership of the $1,800 Google Pixel Fold easier than ever with a special offer. For just $25 per month, with no trade-in required, you can own this revolutionary device. This limited-time offer is available starting Tuesday, June 20. To secure your Pixel Fold, simply visit this link: https://www.att.com/buy/phones/google-pixel-fold.html.

The Pixel Fold was announced by Google earlier this year at I/O and marks the first edition of Moutain View’s in-house foldable Android device. Following the likes of Samsung and OPPO, Google now enters this arena with flexible screens. As a reminder, it features a 5.8-inch OLED screen when closed and a full 7.6-inch display when fully opened.

But that’s not all! AT&T is committed to making the entire Pixel portfolio accessible to both new and existing customers. You can get the Pixel 7a for a mere $2 per month, the Pixel 7 for just $5 per month, or the Pixel 7 Pro for only $10 per month – all without the need for a trade-in.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to own the Google Pixel Fold at an unprecedented price. Stay ahead of the curve and visit AT&T today to embrace the future of mobile technology!