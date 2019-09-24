Google to introduce Pixelbook Go at October hardware event, chatter indicates

Google has a hardware event planned for October 15 where it’s expected that the company will introduce the next-gen Pixel 4 smartphone family. If recent chatter proves accurate, Google could also have a new Pixelbook experience ready to go, too.

According to a new 9to5google report, a so-called Pixelbook Go should be among the products shown off at the Google event. Reportedly, we ought not expect a direct successor to the Pixelbook with Pixelbook Pen stylus support and a folding 2-in-1 design.

The Pixelbook Go figures to more closely resemble other, more traditional Chromebooks. The site’s source says the laptop is built for portability and has a more subdued design with a tactile feel. Allegedly, it’s made from magnesium alloy and makes for a lighter experience.

When it comes to hardware specifications, it’s reported that the Pixelbook Go will employ 13.3-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. There are said to be two screen types, full HD and 4K, depending on model.

As for power, we should anticipate a number of configurations and prices. Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processors will be paired with 8-16GB memory and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage capacities.

Other details may include more powerful, front-firing speakers, a pair of microphones, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, Titan C chip, two USB C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing is likely to run at least $800 and up.