Google Play Games have been coming to PCs as beta experience since the early parts of 2022. However, it was enjoyed in a limited number of countries. The beta experience has been announced to be reaching new frontiers as of this month.

The beta experience reached players in Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia in August. The number of markets where the games reached has increased from five in August to 13 in November 2022.

New markets receive Google Play Games beta

Android Developers reports that from the second day of November, the Google Play Games beta has reached all players in newly added markets. These include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Download the Google Play Games beta and enjoy playing your favorite mobile games if you live in any of these countries. The games catalog has also been growing with many popular mobile titles added regularly. Some of these are the “1945 Air Force”, “Blade Idle”, “Cookie Run: Kingdom”, and “The King’s Return.”

Players who want to enjoy these mobile games on PCs can now do so by means of a separate application built by Google.

In addition, it is the company’s goal to reach players wherever they are with these games. However, the fantastic part is that they are able to have access to their favorite games on as many devices as they want.

The result has been amazing. Players express delight at being able to play their desired games across phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs in a seamless manner.

Google also reduced the minimum specs required on PCs so that more players can enjoy the beta experience. They can play the games on Windows 10+ with an integrated graphics card and 4+ core CPU. Check out the spec requirements here.

As Google Play Games beta moves towards a full release, players are urged to expect new features. Google will continue to evaluate developer and player feedback as time goes on.

According to Google, players in the aforementioned markets can download the beta version on its Play Store.