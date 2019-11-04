Google Play Store rewards program expands to US

Google on Monday announced that it has expanded its Google Play Points rewards program to US consumers. Following a launch that started in Korea and Japan, it gives people the ability to earn points for purchases made in the Play Store.

Play Points can be accrued for purchases made on anything from apps and games to movies, books, and other content. Indeed, it also works on subscriptions to magazines and other services, too.

The move comes on the heels of another major feature recently launched in the Google Play Store. Just a few weeks back Google introduced Play Pass, a subscription-based service which gives its buyers unlimited access to a library of games, apps, and in-app content that’s otherwise tucked behind a paywall.

Once a user accumulates points they can redeem them for rewards such as special items in games, discounts, and more.

Google is working with developers and partners to help spur adoption and usage. As of today it offers rewards through Niantic, King, Electronic Arts, Playrix, Jam City, Kabam, Ludia, Kongregate, and others.

Customers don’t have to pick from rewards or in-app unlocks and purchases; it’s also possible to swap out for Google Play Credit. Likewise, users can donate points to rotating charitable causes such as Doctors Without Borders USA, Save the Children, and the World Food Program USA.

Look for Google Play Points to show up in the Play Store over the next few days. Once available, you can opt in as a user through the app.