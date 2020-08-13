Google readies Wear OS update for fall

Google on Thursday committed to further improving its Wear OS experience for users, with an update planned for later this year. Key among the enhancements will be apps that load up to 20% faster.

The Wear OS update doesn’t have a specific timeline, but Google says it will arrive this fall. As part of it, the platform will pick up official support for Qualcomm’s recently launched Snapdragon 4100 and 4100+ processors.

Additionally, Google will introduce a new weather experience for Wear OS wearables. Users can expect a more easily identifiable and glanceable weather app. Here’s a sneak preview of how it will look.

Google is also partnering with other OEMs to bring new Wear OS devices to market, including Oppo, Suunto, and Xiaomi.

Developers also have a few things coming down the road as it pertains to wearables. Google plans to bring Android Studio, Kotlin, Jetpack libraries to Wear OS.