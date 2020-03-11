Google readying Chromecast Ultra with Android TV, report indicates

Google is working on a successor to its Chromecast Ultra which will be based on Android TV, according to a 9to5google report.

The device, which is said to go by the code name of “Sabrina”, is expected to support 4K HDR content as well as Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity.

As is the case with the current Chromecast Ultra, the second-gen model will be a dongle that plugs directly into TV. Unlike the one available today, the new one should be paired with an external remote.

The remote control is reported to have a microphone, dedicated Google Assistant button, and support pairing to TVs. Naturally, the remote will also be used to navigate Android TV experience.

According to the source of the report, the forthcoming device will closely resemble the 3rd generation Chromecast but with a softer, more round finish.

This will mark the first time Google has offered up hardware for its Android TV experience in the form of a dongle.

With Google I/O cancelled, it’s hard to say exactly how or when Google might introduce the new device.