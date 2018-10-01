Google now has an official repair service for Pixel and Pixel 2

Google joined forces with phone repair company uBreakiFix to make it easier for Pixel owners to fix their broken handsets. But what if you don’t live next to such a repair shop?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Well, Google has finally addressed this issue by opening its own Repair Center. The service is available via the Google Store and allows Pixel and Pixel 2 owners to mail their damaged devices to be fixed.

The Repair Center welcomes Pixel or Pixel 2 devices that are no longer under warranty from owners in the United States. Once you’ve submitted your phone, the process of getting it fixed can take from 7 to 10 days and will cost you a pretty penny.

To get started, simply fill out the form on the Repair Center with your device’s information including IMEI or serial number.

Google will also offer up a repair cost estimate. For example, if you’re sending in a Pixel with a broken display, you can expect to pay up to $200.

Check the troubleshooting section first

Keep in mind, that if you choose to mail your smartphone to Google, the company will erase everything you had on your device before performing any maintenance. So make sure you backup your data.

But before you take any action, also take a few minutes to check Google’s troubleshooting guides which are available at the bottom of the Repair Center website. It’s quite possible you’ll find a solution to your problem in there and won’t have to mail in your device.

Why it matters

While in the past official repair options were few, Pixel users in the US have the option of dealing with Google directly.

What’s more, the Repair Center program will most likely soon include the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The two handsets are expected to go official during an event that Google has scheduled on October 9.

This time around, we expect a classic-looking Pixel 3 and a Pixel 3 XL with a huge notch on top. Both handsets will be based on a Snapdragon 845 platform and will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.