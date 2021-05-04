Rumor has it that Google is working on ultra-wideband support for an upcoming phone. The tip comes from XDA-Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman, which gives it a little more weight. The guys over at XDA-Developers know their stuff, and when one of their informants drops some knowledge, we take notice.

Mishaal shared this tidbit over on his Twitter account saying, “I’ve just been informed that Google is testing support for Android 12’s Ultra-wideband (UWB) API on “raven”, one of the code-names that could belong to the GS101-powered next-gen Pixels.”

I’ve just been informed that Google is testing support for Android 12’s Ultra-wideband (UWB) API on “raven”, one of the code-names that could belong to the GS101-powered next-gen Pixels. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 30, 2021

There’s a lot to unpack from that singular tweet. First off, Google is testing UWB support, which is a technology that allows for more precise location tracking and seamless communication. It is being used currently by the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy flagship phones. Most notably, it is what is powering Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag+ personal tracking devices.

It’s possible that Google is working on its own personal tracking devices, or perhaps it will include support for trackers from third parties such as Samsung or Tile.

Additionally, Mishaal’s tweet confirms that Google is busy at work on a new phone with the code name “raven” powered by its own silicon processor, the GS101. If this turns out to be true, and many rumors point to it as being accurate, it would be one of the Pixel 6 phones, and the first Google smartphone powered by a chip that’s not made by Qualcomm.

For now, this is all rumors and speculation, we’ll have to wait until later this year to see what kind of surprises Google has been working on.

In fact, Mishaal even clarified by replying to his own tweet to say, “I don’t have any more details to share, such as confirmation that a next-gen Pixel will indeed support UWB, if Google is working on any UWB/BT trackers, whether “raven” is the Pixel 6 or 6 XL, etc.”