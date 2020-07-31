Google sets Pixel 4a launch for August 3

Google’s next phone, the oft-leaked Pixel 4a, is set to arrive in but a few days time. Or at least that’s how it appears.

Google this week updated its “Made by Google” Facebook and Twitter accounts with new images and set up an interesting landing page at its online store. Part placeholder text (lorem ipsum), part fake words, it teases out a few features for the forthcoming device.

Providing an image that looks like a phone wrapped in checkerboard pattern, the seemingly redacted description is actually a puzzle.

Simply tap each square until it matches the Google logo colors (blue, red, yellow, blue, green, red) and it reveals text. Moreover, it reveals an August 3 that displays atop the phone.

Originally expected in May, the Google Pixel 4a has been the subject of many leaks and rumors. Its features and specifications are all but certain, as is its price tag. With that said, we’ll be quite interested in the phone once it’s made available.

If you dig through the placeholder text, you can suss out some of the details or selling points. In it are references to video chat, low-light capture, bokeh effects, and long-lasting batteries.

Thanks to chatter and leaks over the last few months we have an idea as to what to expect. Specs are reported to include a 5.81-inch display, 6GB RAM, and at least 64GB storage capacity. Additionally, it is alleged to have Google’s Titan M security chip and feature the same video recording capabilities as the Pixel 4.

As far as pricing goes, all signs point to a $399 starting cost for the phone with black, white, and blue shades.