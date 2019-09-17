Leaked slide tips Google’s hand for future of Stadia, Android TV, more

Google has a pretty busy calendar of events planned for its Android TV and Stadia endeavors over the next few years, according to a leak obtained by XDA Developers.

An XDA source providing a photo of a slide being presented by Google at a trade show outlines a number of highlights for the two platforms through 2020. Rather than share the actual photo, the developer website converted the details into text format.

Assuming Google sticks to the roadmap, things will stay busy and interesting for Android TV devices, Stadia, and wherever the two shall meet.

Features expected over the remainder of 2019 include an “Assistant for Operators EAP (Early Access Program),” which is likely a way for developers to test new Google Assistant phrases. Moreover, it looks to be readying a refresh to the Play Store as well as a “pilot homescreen and instream ads.”

For 2020 and Android 11/Android R, Google figures to have a “Hero device advancing next-gen smart home UX” which integrates Google Lens and Android 10’s Live Captions feature. Google plans to have 8,000 Android TV apps launched by the end of 2020.

For 2020, and Android 12/Android S, things are somewhat less clear. There’s mention of various hardware and software optimizations and a goal of 8,000-10,000 Android TV apps, but that’s about it.

According to XDA Developers, Google Stadia support may show up in Android TV as part of an Android 11R update. As to when that occurs, it looks like we’ll be in 2020 before that happens.