Google Stadia now free for all with two-month Pro trial

Google’s game-streaming service, Stadia, is now available for free to anyone who has a Google account. In an announcement today Google says it is giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months. It is expected to roll out immediately and finish over the next two days.

Anyone who signs up under the deal will receive two free months of Stadia Pro and gain instant access to nine titles, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper.

We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months.

Existing Stadia Pro subscribers are getting a reprieve, too. According to Google, it will not charge gamers over the next two months. After that, Stadia Pro is $9.99 per month, with an option to cancel the subscription at any time.

Until today’s news, Stadia was only available through a $129 “Premiere Edition” which comes with a controller. A free “Base” version has been promised for some time, but the coronavirus pandemic led Google to finally open the service up.

It’s not explicitly clear that the free Base tier will stick around, but we’ve heard that players will be able to switch to it once the Pro trial ends.

You can purchase even more games on the store, which will remain yours to play even if you cancel your Stadia Pro subscription

Given the potential for a large influx of new players, Google is taking steps to mitigate issues. To that end, it’s limiting gaming to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, and stereo sound.

We reviewed the Stadia experience at its launch; read it here.

Get Started

If you’re wondering how to get in on all of the new gaming possibilities, here’s how to go about starting.

Go to Stadia.com to sign up

Download the Stadia app on Android or iOS

Play on your laptop, desktop or Chrome OS tablet with your favorite (HID compliant) USB supported controller or mouse and keyboard

Play over Wi-Fi on Pixel or many supported Android phones

Countries in which it Stadia is currently available:

United States

Canada

United Kingdom

Ireland

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Denmark

Sweden

Norway

Finland