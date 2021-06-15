Every so often, Google likes to drop some new Android features. They’re not part of any new Android version, they’re just some useful features. The last time they did this was back in February, and this included Password Checkup and Message scheduling in Google Messages. This time around, Google is rolling out six new features.

Android Earthquake Alerts System

Anroid Earthquake Alerts System has been in the works for a year as a way to alert people of an earthquake seconds before it happens. Previously available in New Zealand and Greece, rollout is expanded to Turkey, the Phillipines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Google hopes for greater rollout over the year.

Messages

Have you ever been in a situation where you needed information that was communicated over text but it’s impossible to find in the slew of text messages you send and receive in a day? Well, apparently Google has too. Now, in Google Messages, you can now star a message. If you need to revisit it, tap on the “starred” category in Google Messages and it’ll be right there.

This feature is expected to roll out over the next few weeks.

Emoji Kitchen

Need the perfect sticker in the heat of a really good conversation? Emoji Kitchen’s got your back. Soon, Emoji Kitchen will be able to give you contextual suggestions once a message is typed.

This feature is currently available in Gboard beta and will roll out to all Gboard users soon for messages written in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

More voice smarts

Hands full or on the go? Google Assistant can help. Now, you can Ask Google to open or search many apps so you can accomplish tasks quickly and easily, even from the lock screen.

Voice Access

Voice Access is a program meant for people with motor disabilities that allows you to navigate your phone and apps.

Now, this capability is improved with the beta feature gaze detection, which can make it so Voice Access only works when you’re looking at your screen.

Voice Access also now has improved password input to let you input letters, numbers, and symbols quickly and easily, including if you need a letter to be capitalized.

Android Auto

Android Auto is now more customizable, with a personalized launcher, manual dark modes, and easier app navigation within the interface.

EV charging, parking and navigation apps are now available in Android Auto, as well as an enhanced messaging experience.

You can read more about the new features here.