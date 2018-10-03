Google intros new Voice Access app to let you use your Android hands-free

Google this week introduced a new app called Voice Access. The search giant has been working on it for two years and now finally the app is available to download globally.

Voice Access is designed to offer hands-free support on your Android, but so far only works in English. Although, support for other languages in coming in the future.

New features available in Voice Access

One of the main features of this app is the option to scroll and navigate app screens simply by using your voice. Google notes Voice Access provides more fine-grain controls than other voice commands you might be using on your phones. For example, it will let you “click” buttons within apps, something you can’t do using the “standard” Assistant.

This is something very useful to have in case you need to use the phone, but for whatever reason have your hands full. Most importantly, Voice Access has the potential to also help individuals who are suffering from conditions such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury.

More specifically, users of Android devices will be able to navigate through apps, as well as compose or edit texts without using their hands. So instead of tapping, you’ll have to use the “Ok Google” hot word to start writing a text or say “open” to open another app.

Moreover, Voice Access supports commands like “delete a line” or “undo” which will have the effect of allowing you to start your message all over again. When you’re done, simply say “stop listening”.

There are many other commands available, and if you want to view them all you need to check out the Support Page.

The app is currently available for Android users, but Google hasn’t said whether Voice Access is coming to iOS too in the future.

