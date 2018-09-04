Google’s Chrome browser gets a new look and features as it turns 10

Google’s Chrome browser turned 10 over the weekend and to mark the event, the developer team has announced a big update that brings a new look and a few other improvements.

Chrome usually gets updated every six weeks, but on the browser’s 10th birthday, Google is going the extra mile in the enhancement department.

The new update will be coming your way today and will be visible on all platforms including desktop, Android and iOS. Here’s what you can expect.

Revamped look

Chrome has now a fresh face with more rounded shapes, new icons and a new color palette. The aim is to provide a simpler look that will hopefully boost overall productivity.

For example, the shape of tabs has been tweaked to make website icons easier to see. This, in turn, will allow you to navigate across lots of tabs more seamlessly. Google has also simplified prompts, menus and URLs in the address bar.

Also on iOS (but not Android), the toolbar has been moved to the bottom for easier reach.

Do more, faster

The developer team has worked to improve the way Chrome fills in passwords, addresses and credit card numbers. All this info is saved to your personal Google account and can be easily accessed via the Chrome toolbar.

Online safety is another big part of today’s update. The browser will now generate new and secure passwords for you so that you can finally stop using the name of your favorite band as a password for all your accounts. Chrome will then save and sync this new complicated passwords on all your devices.

Search bar gets even smarter answers

Chrome’s Omnibox, the one that sits at the top and combines the search bar and address bar just got a lot better with this update. It will now start showing your answers directly in the address bar. Without the need to open an extra tab.

So you’ll be able to get lavish results on celebrities, cultural events, weather info and more straight from the Omnibox.

On top of that, Chrome now also lets you search for a website in your Omnibox. If it’s already opened, the browser will take you to it via the Switch to tab option. Google also promises you’ll soon be able to search Google Drive via Omnibox.

New personalization options

Google lets you personalize your Chrome to your taste by letting you create and manage shortcuts to your favorite pages right from the new tab page. What’s more, you can customize the background of your newly open tab with personal photos!

All these new features should start being visible today, so if you’re a Chrome fan keep an eye out. Happy 10th birthday, Chrome!