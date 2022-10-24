Need to keep your family safer online? Google has offered a new way of doing that this year with Family Link, offering families multiple means of technology needed to create healthy, positive digital habits. Features such as screen time, content filters, and other controls and settings help users across the globe to find the right balance.

Although Family Link has been in existence for five years, this new experience offers the same flexibility at its core but it is now easier to keep one’s family safer online.

Family Link – Streamlined for parents

Parents can see the highlights tab on a Pixel 7 phone with snapshots of the child’s activity. They also can use the Controls tab to manage settings, and there’s a Location tab showing a map and the location of the user’s children.

After having studied how parents made use of the Family Link tool, Google redesigned it to bring to the forefront the most used features. Parents can now find their favorite features easily with this newly designed user interface. Such activities as setting screen time limits, approving apps, and blocking can be done quickly and more efficiently.

Guiding kids to age-appropriate content

Parents know how important it is to help their children choose safe entertainment. According to Google, many parents have lauded the ability to effectively guide their children to age-appropriate content. In view of this, the new Family Link UI makes it easy for parents to find these features and activate them.

They can supervise children’s activities by setting screen time limits for several devices or for specific apps. Content can be restricted and parents can manage app data permissions.

It is possible to set controls that last for only 24 hours especially when children need a little more time in a day. Parents can set that brief period using the “Today Only” setting. The rest of the settings for other days remain intact, and won’t be affected.

With the ability to spot all your children in the same location, ring your child’s device if it is hidden away from sight, and turn on notifications to be alerted when a child arrives or leaves a specific location, Family Link is your ideal tool for having peace of mind.