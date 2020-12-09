Google’s Look to Speak allows you to talk using only eye movements

Google announced a new accessibility app for Android phones yesterday called Look to Speak. As the name suggests, the app literally allows people with speech and motor impairments to speak by using their eyes.

They do this by looking left or right to quickly select words or phrases from a list presented by the app, then the phone speaks the message out loud. Furthermore, the list of words and phrases can be customized within the app allowing each person’s individual personality to shine.

Additionally, the eye gaze sensitivity can be adjusted in the app and all of your data stays “private and never leaves the phone.”

The tech behind Look to Speak is nothing new, eye gaze technology has been utilized for many years now. However, Look to Speak makes it more accessible than it ever has been before. The app is available on compatible Android 9.0 phones and above, including Android One phones.

Not only does this give people a wide range of affordable devices to choose from, but it also allows for the technology to be portable and available no matter where you go. This could open up eye gaze technology to people all over the world, many of whom may have never had the means to use other similar products.

Look to Speak is a “Start with One” project part of the “Experiments with Google” platform. These are ideas that begin by trying to help out one specific person with a need and then grow to change the lives of an entire community. You can download the Look to Speak app today on compatible Android 9.0 and above phones to give it a try.